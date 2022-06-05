Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.21.

ZLNDY stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

