Zano Price Down 25.7% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001653 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,760.23 or 0.99914210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00195949 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00117142 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00192178 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,224,285 coins and its circulating supply is 11,194,785 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

