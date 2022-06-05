Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00300486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00073871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00066666 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

