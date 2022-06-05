Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.39% of Zoom Video Communications worth $215,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,377. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

