-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRC.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,392. BRC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

