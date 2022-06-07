-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BuzzFeed.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 4,044,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.77.
About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
