-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BuzzFeed.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 4,044,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

