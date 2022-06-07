-$0.19 EPS Expected for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Labs PBC.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:PL traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 73,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,814. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.