$0.32 EPS Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 3,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.