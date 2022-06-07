$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 248,941 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 5,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Atlas has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

