$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

KMPR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.80. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -23.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

