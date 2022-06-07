$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.71. ModivCare posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ModivCare stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.91. 1,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 93.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

