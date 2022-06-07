$111.75 Million in Sales Expected for Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report sales of $111.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. Points.com reported sales of $103.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full-year sales of $467.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $487.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $492.77 million to $578.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Points.com stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 10,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,953. The company has a market cap of $365.88 million, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

