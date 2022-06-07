$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.75 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Several research firms have commented on TS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tenaris by 700.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $2,175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 184.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 174.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 42,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,056. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

