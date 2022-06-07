251 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,180 shares of company stock worth $366,087,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $711.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,746,324. The firm has a market cap of $736.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $879.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

