$30.12 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to post $30.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.21 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $25.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 65,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $287.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.