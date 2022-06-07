57,801 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Acquired by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

BATS:SMMD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.92. 57,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.