$731.89 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to report sales of $731.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $752.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.00 million. First Horizon reported sales of $782.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,251 shares of company stock worth $6,979,363. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 108,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,278. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

