AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.68. 90,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

