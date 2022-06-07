ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Tops $204,319.50

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $204,319.50 and $38,953.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

