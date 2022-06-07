AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 8,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AECOM by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

