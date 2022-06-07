Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,397,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,291,000 after buying an additional 513,709 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

