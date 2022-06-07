Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will report $288.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $292.23 million. Agiliti reported sales of $250.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

