Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 261,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Alight by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 281,189 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,890,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
