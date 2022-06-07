Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 261,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Alight by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 281,189 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,890,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

