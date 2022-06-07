Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to report $77.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $340.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $344.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $421.03 million to $451.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of BIRD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 186,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,029. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $18,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

