Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 422,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

