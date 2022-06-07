Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

