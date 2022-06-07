Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.62 Million

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to report $77.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.62 million and the lowest is $61.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $339.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $392.59 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $408.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

