Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. Avient reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $51.94. 7,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,309. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.