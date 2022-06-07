Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $498.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.40 million to $505.50 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $434.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,719. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

