Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 2,081,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,666. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.