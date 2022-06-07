Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

