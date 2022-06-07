Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.78 Million

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to post sales of $190.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $273.16 million. Plug Power reported sales of $124.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $926.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.27 million to $980.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,741 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 673,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,361,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

