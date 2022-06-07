Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $2.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. APA posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $13.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $17.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Shares of APA stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

