Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.13 Million

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce $148.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $137.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $608.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $675.90 million, with estimates ranging from $650.20 million to $691.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HOPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 13,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

