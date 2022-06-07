Analysts Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of IRNT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,829 shares of company stock worth $5,130,412 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,230,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

