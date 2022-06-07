Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $810,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $900,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $3.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 135,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,814. PolarityTE has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

