Analysts Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.44). SI-BONE reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $68,762.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $3,019,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SI-BONE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $16,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

