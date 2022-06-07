Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $211.08

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.92. The stock had a trading volume of 517,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,307. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

