Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,586.67 ($44.95).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,900 ($48.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AAL stock traded up GBX 51 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,017.50 ($50.34). 2,236,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,738.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,483.98. The stock has a market cap of £53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($29.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

