ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 2,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

