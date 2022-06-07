Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $594.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.70 million and the highest is $612.60 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $553.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.