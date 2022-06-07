Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

APPN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 345,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 865,030 shares of company stock valued at $41,120,351 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

