ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th.

TSE ATA traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5671651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

