AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 30,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 964,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.49.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.