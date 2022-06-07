AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 30,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 964,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.49.

Get AvePoint alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.