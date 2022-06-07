Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.17 Million

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to report $96.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $98.38 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $94.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $436.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.24 million to $440.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $474.59 million, with estimates ranging from $471.61 million to $478.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 9,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,045. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.