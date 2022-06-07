Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $15,108.21 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP David J. Meyer sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $15,108.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,701.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. 339,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,209. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.