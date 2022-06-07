Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.61.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th.
In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,263.60.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
See Also
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.