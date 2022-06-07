Bitcoin SV Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.52 or 0.00188955 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $107.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,913.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00594063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,080,539 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

