BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.20

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 958280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.70) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($5.95) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

