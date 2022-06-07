BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to announce $727.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $729.84 million. BrightView reported sales of $673.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BrightView by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

BrightView stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. 4,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,521. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

